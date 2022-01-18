Key positions unfilled in Adams administration as controversy continues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Several key positions remain unfilled in Mayor Eric Adams’ administration; and the appointments that have been made have faced criticism.

“You need a Buildings Commissioner, you need a Fire Commissioner, you need an Emergency Management Commissioner … so they’ve got to fill these jobs,” POLITCO New York City Hall Bureau Chief Sally Goldenberg explained.

While Mayor Adams made several high-profile appointments just before taking office, Goldenberg noted “in the last week or so that process has kind of slowed down.

“It almost seems like its temporarily on hold because I think the administration has dealt with a number of stories about problems with some of their appointees and ethical questions that have arisen,” she added.

Mayor Adams was asked Tuesday morning about a New York Daily News article on the new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Phil Banks. The paper found when he served as the NYPD’s Chief of Department, Banks was in Los Angeles on vacation one day after the death of Eric Garner.

The Mayor defended his hiring of Banks saying he is picking “the best people to do the job for New Yorkers.”

“I know what I must do for the city. I must appoint and hire the best talent to do the best job and make sure taxpayers are getting their money’s worth,” Adams said.

Political consultant J.C. Polanco believes “the mayoralty here in New York City is the second hardest job next to the President of the United States.”

Polanco has faith that Mayor Adams is appointing people who he trusts and are also qualified.

“Mayor Adams has made it clear that these individuations will be able to go through their background checks,” Polanco said.