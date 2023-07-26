NEW YORK (PIX11) — Manhattan ice cream truck operator Suzie Rem had already run out of ice pops by Wednesday evening and knows she has to stock up before sky-high temperatures hit the tri-state area Thursday.

“Everybody wants ice,” said Rem. “Everybody wants snow cones. Everybody wants ice pops, even adults. They don’t want anything with milk.”

Rem parks her truck outside the John Jay city pool on the Upper East Side, packed Wednesday afternoon.

The city’s Olympic and intermediate-sized pools will stay open until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to accommodate the soaring temperatures.

“It’s definitely a good day to be at the beach or the pool,” said Ciara Barta, who was enjoying the water. “Definitely a way to cool off. The sun is blazing, so I’m planning on doing that for the next couple of days.”

During periods of high heat, be mindful of the symptoms of heat exhaustion. According to the CDC, those include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, elevated body temperature, and decreased urine output.

If untreated, it can lead to heat stroke, which can be deadly. According to the CDC, signs of heat stroke include confusion and slurred speech; loss of consciousness; hot, dry skin or profuse sweating; seizures; and very high body temperature.

Dr. Joshua Rosen, a medical director at Bond Vet, said it’s also important to watch for signs of heat exhaustion in dogs.

“Often, you’ll see they start panting as if they can’t get themselves to calm down,” said Rosen.

He also recommends checking your dog’s gums.

“Are their gums really tacky or dry when normally you probably get a little bit of slobber or something along those lines,” Rosen advised.

Rosen suggests limiting walks to five to 10 minutes when the temperature is high and being mindful of your pet’s sensitive paws.

“I often say that if you feel like it’s too hot on your bare hands, it’s going to be too hot on their paw,” Rosen said.

He recommends using dog booties or paw balm as protection.

For both dogs and humans, water intake is key. By the time you actually feel thirsty, you’re likely dehydrated. The CDC recommends one cup of water every 15-20 minutes if you work outside in high heat.