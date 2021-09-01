Kathryn Garcia appointed as NY Gov. Hochul’s director of state operations

NEW YORK — She ran New York City’s Sanitation Department and now she’s been appointed as Gov. Kathy Hochul’s director of state operations.

Kathryn Garcia was one of two senior appointments made by Hochul on Wednesday. She also selected Neysa Alsina as a special advisor on pandemic relief.

“Kathryn Garcia and Neysa Alsina are tremendously accomplished and dedicated public servants,” Hochul said. “They know how to run effective and professional operations, and they will be instrumental in making our State government work better for New Yorkers and restoring trust in government.”

Garcia she served as interim head of the New York City Housing Authority and as food czar for the city as residents struggled with financial insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. She recently campaigned for the Democratic nomination for mayor in New York city, but lost out to Eric Adams.

Alsina previously served as chief counsel to the New York City comptroller.