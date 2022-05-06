WASHINGTON, D.C. (PIX11) — Karine Jean-Pierre was named the next White House press secretary in an announcement by President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Jean-Pierre is the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to assume the position. Born in Martinique to Haitian parents, Jean-Pierre and her family emigrated to Queens when she was a child. Her mother worked as a home health care aid and her father worked as a taxi driver, according to her book “Moving Forward.” She attended college on Long Island and finished graduate school at Columbia University in Manhattan.

“I am the result of the ‘American Dream,’ of which I am very proud. I thank my parents for living paycheck to paycheck, for facing their fears while they worked towards a better life for their three beloved children,” Jean-Pierre said in a tweet in June 2018.

Jean-Pierre has worked as the principal deputy press secretary and deputy assistant to the president since Inauguration Day.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration on behalf of the American people,” Biden said in a statement.

Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki, who will leave the post on May 13. Psaki praised her successor as a “partner in truth,” noting the significance of the history-making appointment.

“Representation matters and she is going to give a voice to so many and show so many what is truly possible when you work hard and dream big,” Psaki said.

As part of her responsibilities, Jean-Pierre will hold daily briefings with the news media and lead a department of more than a dozen staffers who help address questions from the press. Before she was a senior adviser on Biden’s 2020 campaign, Jeanne-Pierre was previously the chief strategist and communications director for former President Barack Obama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.