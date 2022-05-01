EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A child gunned down in Brooklyn should have been celebrating his 13th birthday Sunday; instead, Kade Lewin’s heartbroken family, friends and community remembered him and demanded that gun violence stop.

Mom Suzette Lewin’s grief was still fresh from the March 31 shooting death of her son. He was killed as he sat in a car in East Flatbush, eating with family. Bullets tore through the vehicle, injuring a relative and fatally striking Kade Lewin in the head.

“Kade Aston Tyler Lewin. I want justice for Kade Asten Tyler Lewin,” his mom said.

Lewin was a beloved student at a local school. Principal Angela DeFilippis remembered him fondly.

“A 12-year-old who played football, did well in school, wonderful with his family, loved his mom,” DeFilippis said.

Kade Lewin’s family, friends and school community gathered at the Brooklyn Science and Engineering Academy Sunday afternoon. They remembered the beloved boy and then walked to the East 56th street intersection where he died and demanded an end to gun violence.

“He was a good friend but I’m just going miss his company. But I still pray for the family that things get better. Gun violence needs to get off the streets,” Shamar Watkins said.

Since 2022 began, a spike in gun violence has put many children and teens in the crosshairs and in hospitals across New York City.

“I think it’s going to be a long road because there are so many issues that have to be fixed. We have to fix the guns coming into our system. We have to help the young people who have nothing to do and think it’s ok to take another life,” activist Tonya Lewis Taylor said.