NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has begun deliberating the fate of a man charged with exploiting college friends of his daughter to get free labor and millions of dollars after convincing them that they’d poisoned him.

The Manhattan federal court jury started Tuesday to weigh the evidence of racketeering, sex trafficking, conspiracy, forced labor and other charges against Lawrence Ray. The jury went home after deliberating less than an hour.

Ray, known as “Larry,” could face life in prison if he is convicted. Closing arguments concluded Tuesday before Judge Lewis J. Liman instructed jurors on the law they must follow during deliberations.

A prosecutor said Ray bragged about ruining the career of an ex-New York City police commissioner. The prosecutor described Ray as a con man who tricked his daughter’s college friends into obeying his commands and supplying him with millions of dollars.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Bracewell urged jurors in Manhattan federal court Monday to convict Lawrence Ray of charges including racketeering, conspiracy, forced labor, sex trafficking and obstruction of justice.

Ray’s lawyer, Marne Lenox, countered in closing arguments capping a one-month trial that Ray was a victim of the young people he lived with who made him feel paranoid and under attack.