LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Jonathan Majors, the actor known for starring roles in a variety of films including “Creed III” and Marvel Universe productions, now has his fate in the hands of a jury after an emotional day of closing arguments.

Majors shed tears in the courtroom in Manhattan, and so did his attorney, as she wrapped up her case arguing that the up-and-coming star did not abuse or harass his ex-girlfriend, as prosecutors allege.

A key piece of evidence in the case was shown to jurors again, as part of the prosecution’s closing argument.

Interestingly, it was surveillance video recorded at Centre and Canal Streets, just three blocks north of the courthouse, from last March.

In the video, Majors and his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, are seen exiting from the SUV they were riding in. In closing arguments on Thursday, prosecutors said a close-up look at the video shows Majors pushing Jabbari into the vehicle over and over again, aggressively.

Majors leaves, and Jabbari follows him, and the two get into another scuffle seconds later. All of the activity, prosecutors argued, left Jabbari with injuries indicative of a relationship of “control, domination, manipulation, and abuse.”

Further demonstrating that, argued lead prosecutor Kelli Galaway, was a recorded conversation with Majors that his ex-girlfriend recorded last year.

In the two-minute-long clip, Majors tells her, “My temper, my [expletive], my [inaudible], all that said, you know what I’m saying? I’m a great man, a great man.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He also says that he needs Jabbari to be more of a “Coretta Scott King” or “Michelle Obama” type of “woman that supports me, that I support.”

Majors’s attorneys described the situation differently. They said that all evidence points to Majors being a victim of his ex-girlfriend, including how, after the couple scuffled, he fled from her for some six blocks, as she pursued him.

That pursuit was also captured on surveillance video, that’s part of the evidence that the jury is now reviewing.

Majors’s legal team said that his former girlfriend abused him.

On the night last March in which they’d fought, they ended up spending the night apart. When Majors went to their penthouse the next day, he called 911 when Jabbari was unresponsive behind a locked door.

Majors’s lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said that her client was concerned that Jabbari had harmed herself.

Chaudhry went on, saying, “His fear of what happens when a Black man in America calls 911 came true” when police ended up arresting Majors on charges of assault and harassment.

Majors cried at the defense table, as his lawyer also cried at the podium, as she told the jury, “You are here to end this nightmare.”

If he’s found guilty of all of the charges, Majors faces up to a year behind bars.

The jury adjourned on Thursday evening and will reconvene on Friday at 2:15 p.m.