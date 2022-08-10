NEW YORK (PIX11) — This is one sweet collaboration between two of New York’s Very Own.

Brooklyn institution Junior’s, most well-known for its decadent desserts, has partnered with New York-based candle company Literie on a strawberry cheesecake-scented candle.

“Ever since my grandfather opened Junior’s in Brooklyn nearly three quarters of a century ago, the scent and, of course, the taste, of our cheesecake has lured customers from across the five boroughs, the country and world,” said Alan Rosen, third-generation owner of Junior’s, in a news release. “With this partnership with Literie, our fans from all over can still be enticed by our famous scent – but without the calories!”

Like its nosh-worthy namesake, the “Slice of Strawberry Cheesecake” candle features fragrant notes of strawberry, vanilla, and cream cheese. It marks the latest in a line of Big Apple-specific scents from Literie, which was founded by native New Yorker Erica Werber during the COVID-19 pandemic to highlight the aromas that help make the city great.

“As a born and raised New Yorker there are few things as recognizable as a slice of Junior’s cheesecake,” said Werber in the news release. “Our first candle was created to bottle the scent of Midtown’s omnipresent hot roasted nut carts, so continuing the tradition of preserving the city’s sweetest scent with Junior’s made perfect sense for us.”

Other scents sold by Literie include “Pizza from a Guy Named Joe” and “Bodega Coffee.”

Retailing for $45, the strawberry cheesecake candle is available through the websites of both Literie and Junior’s, as well as at Junior’s three New York City locations, in Downtown Brooklyn and Midtown Manhattan. The candles will also be sold at select city-based retailers in the months to come.