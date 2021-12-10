Junior’s ‘baking way through’ cream cheese shortage crisis, owner says

NEW YORK — Junior’s Restaurant and Bakery has been a staple in New York City for the last seven decades. And while they’re up and running now, a recent cream cheese shortage forced them to temporarily halt production.

Owner Alan Rosen said Junior’s goes through about 4 million pounds of the ingredients to make the signature cake annually. Cream cheese makes up 85% of the desert, and recently, production hit a snag due to supply chain issues.

He says the root of the problem stems from a labor shortage caused by the pandemic and a higher demand for cream cheese.

December is Junior’s busiest month due to the holidays. Despite the shortage, Rosen — the third-generation owner said it hasn’t necessarily affected their bottom line. But it has certainly made this holiday a little more nerve-racking.

A spokeswoman for KraftHeinz — the parent company of cream cheese brand Philadelphia — told The New York Times that the issue is largely related to an increase in demand nationwide, and she expects the trend to continue.

In the meantime, Rosen said he’s hoping for a supply chain miracle. He remains optimistic, saying it’ll probably take up to four months until things get back to normal.