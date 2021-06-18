Juneteenth NY Festival kicks off in Brooklyn day after becoming established federal holiday

BROOKLYN — The 12th Annual Juneteenth Festival in Brooklyn comes at a historic time as President Joe Biden signed legislation into law to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday. 

PIX11 News is a proud sponsor of the three-day summit, which kicked off virtually Friday.

An in-person event wraps up the weekend festivities in Restoration Plaza in Brooklyn.

PIX11 News’ James Ford spoke with Athenia Rodney, organizer of the Juneteenth NY festival, and what this year’s festivities will look like.

This year’s theme is “Rebirthing the Roots of Entrepreneurial Excellence.”

Visit JuneteenthNY.com for a full schedule of events. 

