‘Not a position I’m seeking’: Jumaane Williams squashes lieutenant governor rumors

NEW YORK — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams on Wednesday put to rest rumors that he might be chosen as governor-in-waiting Kathy Hochul’s new lieutenant governor when she takes office later in August.

“The lieutenant governor’s position is not one that I’m seeking,” Williams told PIX11 a day after meeting with Hochul. “That really wasn’t a conversation. We really were focused on what is happening with New Yorkers, and how can folks work together to make sure things get better in the state,” he said.

The public advocate said the focus of his meeting with the incoming governor was issues facing New York City, including vaccine hesitancy, a rise of gun violence and the tenant relief fund.

Williams, once an outspoken critic of Hochul when he ran against her for the lieutenant governor position in 2018, said he thinks it’s important to recognize the historic moment before us as Hochul is set to become the state’s first female governor.

“I think what people are finally beginning to see are things that myself and others have been pointing out for a very long time. That the governor was dropping the balls on many of these issues, and failing the state,” Williams said.

Conversely, Williams called his conversations with Hochul “very productive.”

“I think she’s genuinely interested in moving the state forward and genuinely interested in what I had to say, and the solutions that I have been presenting for quite some time,” Williams said.