NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City could be heading toward an eviction crisis after the state’s eviction moratorium was allowed to expire on Saturday, as hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers remain behind on their rent.

New York’s rent relief program seemingly doesn’t have enough funding to provide assistance for everyone who has applied.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Monday about eviction protection ending and why he thinks Gov. Kathy Hochul doesn’t understand the magnitude of the problem.

“In the middle of winter, in the middle of a corona surge, to have this moratorium [end], in addition to not supporting ‘good cause’ eviction protections, makes me believe that the governor may not understand the magnitude of the problem, or may not have the ability to meet it,” Williams said.

Plus, Williams shared some information about where New Yorkers can turn to for help.

The public advocate said people could call or email his office, call 311 or look into several organizations that are providing legal assistance for those who might be facing evictions.