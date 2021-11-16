Jumaane Williams announces run for governor of NY

NEW YORK — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams formally announced his run for governor of New York on Tuesday.
Williams launched his gubernatorial bid with the release of a campaign video titled “Always Moving.”
The self-described activist is the most progressive candidate in next year’s increasingly crowded Democratic primary race already featuring Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James.
Williams, 45, is a former New York City councilman who currently serves as a public ombudsman in his role as the city’s public advocate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.