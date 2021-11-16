Jumaane Williams announces run for governor of NY

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks at a voter registration event in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams formally announced his run for governor of New York on Tuesday.

Williams launched his gubernatorial bid with the release of a campaign video titled “Always Moving.”

The self-described activist is the most progressive candidate in next year’s increasingly crowded Democratic primary race already featuring Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James.

Williams, 45, is a former New York City councilman who currently serves as a public ombudsman in his role as the city’s public advocate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

Zephyr Teachout announces run for New York attorney general

Bruce Blakeman talks lead over Laura Curran in race for Nassau County executive

Voter turnout brings key wins for Republicans in NYC, Long Island

Voters approve two statewide proposals

Queens BP Donovan Richards talks reelection, future plans

Eric Adams wins NYC mayoral election

More New York Elections

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter