Jumaane Williams announces run for governor of NY

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks at a voter registration event in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams formally announced his run for governor of New York on Tuesday.

Williams launched his gubernatorial bid with the release of a campaign video titled “Always Moving.”

The self-described activist is the most progressive candidate in next year’s increasingly crowded Democratic primary race already featuring Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James.

Williams, 45, is a former New York City councilman who currently serves as a public ombudsman in his role as the city’s public advocate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.