Judge won’t stop vaccine mandate for NYC cops, other workers

New York City municipal workers protest outside City Hall against the coming COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in New York. New York City employees are required to show proof of at least one vaccine dose by Friday, Oct. 29. (AP Photo/Timothy Fadek)

NEW YORK — A New York judge on Wednesday refused to pause a vaccine mandate set to take effect Friday for the city’s municipal workforce, denying a police union’s request for a temporarily restraining order.

Judge Lizette Colon ruled that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate can take effect as scheduled. She also ordered city officials to appear in court Nov. 12 to defend the requirement against a union lawsuit seeking to have it declared illegal.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said there’s a “very real possibility” of an NYPD officer shortage once New York City’s new vaccine mandate for city workers takes effect. He said the department is planning for potential contingencies, such as overtime and double shifts, should hundreds or thousands of officers go on unpaid leave due to the mandate.

Also Wednesday, a federal appeals panel presiding in another mandate-related case seemed to be supportive of arguments that a New York state vaccine mandate for health care workers does not violate their Constitutional rights even though the mandate doesn’t provide religious exemptions.

PIX11 News contributed to this report.