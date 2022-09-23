NEW YORK (PIX11) – A New York State Supreme Court judge on Friday ruled against the NYPD’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of New York City’s largest police union.

Judge Lyle Frank ruled in favor of the Police Benevolent Association’s lawsuit against the City of New York, saying the vaccine mandate as a condition of employment is unlawful for members of the union.

The ruling applies only to members of the Police Benevolent Association, which represents about 24,000 of the NYPD’s 36,000 officers.

“This decision confirms what we have said from the start: the vaccine mandate was an improper infringement on our members’ right to make personal medical decisions in consultation with their own health care professionals,” said Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch. “We will continue to fight to protect those rights.”

The judge directed that the NYPD reinstate police officers who were fired or put on leave without pay for not complying with the city’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

A spokesperson with New York City’s Law Department said they are immediately appealing the ruling, which will freeze Frank’s decision until the appeal is heard.

“It is at odds with every other court decision upholding the mandate as a condition of employment,” said Law Department spokesperson Nicholas Paolucci.