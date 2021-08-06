Judge orders NYC to stop moving homeless out of hotels and into shelters

NEW YORK — A federal judge ordered New York City to temporarily stop the transfer of homeless men and women from hotel rooms to congregate shelters after a chaotic few weeks.

“The city was trying to do too much too soon and I think the people who run the shelter system knew that but the Mayor ordered them to get this done,” John Goldfein, a Legal Aid Society attorney told PIX11 News. “People who have diabetes were placed at sites where they couldn’t refrigerate their medication. People who are domestic violence survivors were placed at hotels, where they couldn’t lock the door on the inside.”

The city was also ordered to come up with a realistic plan of how they will assess the needs of people with disabilities before they move them.

The Department of Homeless Services reacted to the ruling in a statement.

“We will work to codify our existing plans, protocols, and recent adjustments to ensure that when we resume this process this month we are aligned on the path forward, including how we are together protecting client safety and appropriately meeting each individual’s unique needs, as we have endeavored to do throughout.”

There are approximately 1,900 men and women staying in hotels currently, waiting to learn where or when they will be moved.