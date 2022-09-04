NEW YORK (PIX11) — A number of streets will be closed in on Monday as New Yorkers gather for J’ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade.

For J’ouvert, street closures will begin on Sunday, according to the NYPD. The NYPD also announced specific entry points for J’ouvert. The following roads will be closed:

Flatbush Avenue from Grand Army Plaza to Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard from Flatbush Avenue to Nostrand Avenue

Nostrand Avenue from Empire Boulevard to Rutland Road

Closures for the West Indian Day parade begin on Monday. According to the NYPD, the following roads will be closed starting at 6 a.m.:

Rockaway parkway from Winthrop Street to Buffalo Avenue

Buffalo Avenue from East New York Avenue to Lincoln Place

East New York Avenue from East 94th Street to Ralph Avenue

Portal Street from East New York Avenue to Eastern Parkway

Rochester Avenue from East New York Avenue to Lincoln Place

Union Street from Ralph Avenue to Portal Street

Eastern Parkway from Ralph Avenue to Utica Avenue

Additional roads will close starting at 10 a.m.:

No southbound traffic entering from Atlantic Avenue onto Eastern Parkway

All northbound streets closed from Empire Boulevard toward Eastern Parkway

Eastern Parkway closed to all traffic from Utica Avenue to Grand Army Plaza

No southbound on Flatbush Avenue Grand Army Plaza to Empire Boulevard

No northbound on Flatbush Avenue from Church Avenue to Grand Army Plaza

No southbound on Ocean Avenue from Empire Boulevard to Parkside Avenue

No northbound on Ocean Avenue from Parkside Avenue to Empire Boulevard