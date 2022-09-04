NEW YORK (PIX11) — A number of streets will be closed in on Monday as New Yorkers gather for J’ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade.
For J’ouvert, street closures will begin on Sunday, according to the NYPD. The NYPD also announced specific entry points for J’ouvert. The following roads will be closed:
- Flatbush Avenue from Grand Army Plaza to Empire Boulevard
- Empire Boulevard from Flatbush Avenue to Nostrand Avenue
- Nostrand Avenue from Empire Boulevard to Rutland Road
Closures for the West Indian Day parade begin on Monday. According to the NYPD, the following roads will be closed starting at 6 a.m.:
- Rockaway parkway from Winthrop Street to Buffalo Avenue
- Buffalo Avenue from East New York Avenue to Lincoln Place
- East New York Avenue from East 94th Street to Ralph Avenue
- Portal Street from East New York Avenue to Eastern Parkway
- Rochester Avenue from East New York Avenue to Lincoln Place
- Union Street from Ralph Avenue to Portal Street
- Eastern Parkway from Ralph Avenue to Utica Avenue
Additional roads will close starting at 10 a.m.:
- No southbound traffic entering from Atlantic Avenue onto Eastern Parkway
- All northbound streets closed from Empire Boulevard toward Eastern Parkway
- Eastern Parkway closed to all traffic from Utica Avenue to Grand Army Plaza
- No southbound on Flatbush Avenue Grand Army Plaza to Empire Boulevard
- No northbound on Flatbush Avenue from Church Avenue to Grand Army Plaza
- No southbound on Ocean Avenue from Empire Boulevard to Parkside Avenue
- No northbound on Ocean Avenue from Parkside Avenue to Empire Boulevard