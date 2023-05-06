New York (PIX11)— Multiple arrests have been made as protestors were able to suspend subway service for close to an hour.

According to an MTA official familiar with the matter, the first reports of people entering the subway tracks were received at around 6 pm.

Train operators reported seeing people on tracks ahead of a Q train entering the Lexington and 63rd Street station, conductors were unable to proceed in route. 450 passengers were aboard that subway car.

Just before 6:30 pm, the power to that station was removed.

By 6:48 officials were able to clear tracks and power was restored to the station, allowing trains to proceed at the Lexington and 63rd Street stations.

“Jumping on tracks is dangerous, reckless, and can be life-threatening,” read a statement from NYC Transit President Richard Davey.

“While peaceful protest has always been part of the American fabric, endangering transit workers and other responders, while also delaying New Yorkers just trying to get where they need to go, by deliberately risking contact with an electrified third rail, is unacceptable.”

Full service was restored a few minutes before 7 pm.

This comes after days of unrest as protestors call for justice in Jordan Neely’s death, the 29-year-old homeless black who was killed due to being placed in a chokehold by Daniel Penny an ex-Marine.

The NYPD would not comment on how many arrests had been made but did confirm a number of people were arrested in connection to the incident.