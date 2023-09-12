NEW YORK (PIX11) – A new pop-up featuring one of the world’s favorite action stars is coming to New York City.

Welcome to The Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience will be opening in the Financial District this month. It’s inspired by the much-anticipated John Wick prequel TV series, “The Continental: From the World of John Wick.”

The Continental is the hotel of assassins in the John Wick franchise. Keanu Reeves will not be starring in the upcoming show, which is set to premiere on Peacock on Sept. 22.

You can make reservations for the immersive pop-up here. You’ll get a chance to enjoy cocktails and experience interactive storylines with characters.