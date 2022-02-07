John Corporon, who ran PIX11 newsroom for more than 20 years, dead at 92

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A PIX11 News pioneer has died at the age of 92. John Corporon ran the newsroom for 24 years from 1972 to 1996.

Corporon, who was born in Kansas, brought those sensibilities to a big city news operation. He became a groundbreaker on the national stage. Corporon received a mandate when he took the job at PIX11 News.

“They wanted someone to pep it up,” he said.

Pat Harper was his star anchor. Corporon consolidated the Tribune Company’s TV stations around the country to form the Independent Network News. He advocated for emerging cable outlets before Congress.

Corporon was the youngest of nine children. One of his sisters died in 1920 during the Spanish flu pandemic. After college, Corporon served in the military for two years and was hired as a reporter by United Press in 1955.

He covered suppression of Black voting rights in Louisiana and later scored a big exclusive when the Board of Supervisors for Louisiana State University wanted to block federal, desegregation efforts. Corporon was hiding in the bushes under an open window during the Board’s meeting. The University President was General Troy Middleton, a World War II hero.

In 1967, Corporon took over the newsroom at Metromedia Television in New York.



One of Corporon’s biggest journalism achievements came at PIX11 News when his team won the national Edward R. Murrow award for breaking news — and best local newscast — for coverage of the Long Island Railroad Massacre on Dec. 7, 1993. Colin Ferguson killed four and injured more on a train in Mineola.

Corporon retired in 1996 and spent the next 26 years enjoying his family life in Brooklyn. He was married to his wife Harriett for 63 years before she died a couple of years ago.

Corporon called the birth of his two sons, John and David ,the greatest gifts, along with the addition of their wives, four grandchildren, and a great grandson. His son David followed his dad into the TV news business.

In a final letter, Corporon wrote, “I’ve walked the last mile of the road, and my trophies, at last, I lay down.”