CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Joey Chestnut ate 62 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island on Tuesday.

It’s Chestnut’s eighth win in a row at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. He’s now won the competition 16 times in his career.

In the women’s competition, Miki Sudo ate 39 1/2 hot dogs and buns to win her ninth Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

This story will be updated.