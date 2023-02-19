QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — After a power outage disrupted hundreds of flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport over the weekend, flights resumed as scheduled on Sunday, officials said.

“JFK Terminal 1 has advised they will have normal, scheduled flight operations on Sunday,” the Port Authority said in a statement.

The airport’s operator said Terminal 1, which handles some of the airport’s international flights, was closed on Friday “due to electrical issues.” The power outage was caused by an electrical panel failure that led to a small fire at the terminal on Thursday, authorities said.

The agency said 39 of the 64 flights scheduled to arrive or depart from Terminal 1 on Friday were canceled, 13 were operating from other terminals and 12 were being routed through other airports. Nearly 300 flights were delayed or canceled on Saturday.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were no reported arrival or departure delays at the airport, according to FlightAware.