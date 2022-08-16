NEW YORK (PIX11) — Staffing issues that threatened delays at John F. Kennedy International and Newark Liberty International airports were resolved Monday night, though the status of LaGuardia Airport was not immediately clear.

The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted on Monday afternoon that it would be reducing the flow of air traffic around New York City due to “unexpected staff availability,” warning of possible two-hour delays at the three transit hubs.

By Monday night, the FAA wrote that additional staffing allowed them to cancel ground delays at JFK and Newark. That tweet, however, did not specify the status at LaGuardia. Messages seeking an update on LaGuardia were not immediately returned early Tuesday.