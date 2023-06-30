QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – An employee at John F. Kennedy International Airport was arrested Thursday after he was caught bringing a loaded handgun to work, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The employee, who’s a Queens resident, worked in JFK Airport at one of the retail shops, officials said. TSA officers detected a .45 caliber handgun loaded with four bullets in the man’s backpack when he entered a security checkpoint at the airport, officials said.

The man was arrested and had his airport security ID badge confiscated, which means he will no longer be able to work on the secure side of JFK Airport, according to the TSA. He also faces a federal fine.

“This was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers,” said John Essig, TSA’s federal security director for JFK Airport. “We are seeing a record high number of travelers because we are within the July 4 travel period, and this is no time to be carrying prohibited or illegal items.”

It was the sixth firearm that officers have found at JFK Airport checkpoints so far this year, according to the TSA. Seven guns were removed from carry-on bags at the airport in 2022.