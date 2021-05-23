Jewish teens attacked, told to yell antisemitic statements by group in Brooklyn: NYPD

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Two Jewish teens were assaulted in Brooklyn Saturday evening by a group of people who demanded the victims yell antisemitic statements, police said Sunday.

The 17-year-old and 18-year-old victims were walking on Ocean Avenue, near Albemarle Road in Midwood, around 7:45 p.m. when they were surrounded by a mob of people, according to authorities.

The suspects demanded the victims chant and yell antisemitic statements and then beat them when they refused, police said. The teens were repeatedly punched in the head and one of the suspects put the 17-year-old in a chokehold, according to police.

The suspects then chased the teens with a bat but the victims got away. They reported the incident to police and were treated for injuries at the 66th Precinct, according to the NYPD.

Former state Assemblyman Dov Hikind said the group demanded the victims chant “free Palestine” before the assault. He said a Muslim Uber driver saw the attack and drove the teens to safety.

The suspects took off in a blue Toyota Camry that was later seen near the Agudath Israel of Sixteenth Avenue synagogue in Borough Park, police said.

The occupants of the Camry yelled anti-Israel and antisemitic statements at worshippers before driving off, according to police.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force launched an investigation.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Sunday urging anyone with information to contact police.

“Enough. The acts of hatred and anti-Semitism in Brooklyn last night cannot happen. Not in our city, not anywhere in the world,” the mayor said.

