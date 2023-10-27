MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jewish peace activists held a massive sit-in protest at Grand Central in Manhattan Friday evening to demand a ceasefire in the deadly Israel-Hamas conflict.

The organization Jewish Voice for Peace held the protest, which began around 6 p.m. The protest was held in response to United States lawmakers’ unwavering support for Israel while the country’s airstrikes have killed more than 7,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, amid its conflict with the Hamas militant group.

The Long Island Rail Road posted on X, warning that only people with tickets would be allowed into Grand Central and urging commuters to consider traveling to or from Penn Station instead.

“Access to Grand Central is available for ticketed customers only via the 105 E 42nd St. entrance and the Kitty Kelly Ramp, at 42nd St. and Vanderbilt Ave., due to a protest. Consider traveling to/from Penn instead and plan your trip with our TrainTime app,” the LIRR post said.

Israel launched its retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza after Hamas killed more than 1,200 Israelis in its attacks on Oct. 7.

“In the last two weeks, over 7,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis were killed. Every bomb dropped on Gaza threatens the lives of 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza and 200 Israeli hostages. The only way to save lives is through an immediate ceasefire,” Jewish Voice for Peace said in a news release.

The U.N. General Assembly scheduled a vote Friday on a nonbinding resolution calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza.

Jordan’s U.N. Ambassador Mahmoud Hmoud, speaking on behalf of the U.N.’s 22-nation Arab group, which drafted the resolution, called for an afternoon vote before all 112 speakers get to the assembly’s rostrum, because of the urgency of taking action.

Oman, speaking on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, condemned Israel’s “siege” of Gaza, starvation of its population and collective punishment of Palestinians.

In addition to calling for “an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities,” the proposed resolution demands that all parties immediately comply with their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law requiring protection of civilians and the schools, hospitals and other infrastructure critical for their survival.

The resolution also demands that essential supplies be allowed into the Gaza Strip and humanitarian workers have sustained access. And it calls on Israel to rescind its order for Gazans to evacuate the north and move to the south and “firmly rejects any attempts at the forced transfer of the Palestinian civilian population.”

During a U.N. General Assembly emergency session on Thursday, speaker after speaker backed the Arab group’s original draft resolution calling for the ceasefire, except for Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan who told the assembly, “A ceasefire means giving Hamas time to rearm itself, so they can massacre us again.”

But the calls for a ceasefire, the protection of Palestinian civilians facing constant Israeli bombardments in Gaza and the delivery of desperately needed food, water, medicine and fuel were passionate and intense.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. ambassador, said 70% of those killed in Gaza were children and women. “If you do not stop it for all those who were killed, stop it for all those whose lives we can still save,” Mansour said.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.