Jewish leaders clarify why Whoopi Goldberg’s Holocaust comments were wrong

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With Wednesday being the first day of a two-week suspension of Whoopi Goldberg from the daytime talk show “The View” over comments that she’d made about the Holocaust, her other cast members acknowledged Goldberg’s absence — briefly.

At the top of the ABC talk show, co-host Joy Behar noted Goldberg’s absence and said simply, with a tiny head tilt, “OK,” before moving on to other topics. The show went on with four co-hosts.

Goldberg made the offensive comments on the show on Monday, then apologized. Then, on Tuesday, she interviewed the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, or ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt, on “The View.”

Goldberg is a native New Yorker, and on Wednesday, Scott Richman, the ADL director for New York and New Jersey, spoke about her comments and her suspension with PIX11 News.

“Whoopi Goldberg made the statement that the Holocaust was not about race, [but] was just about inhumanity,” Richman said. “We simply corrected her. It was about race.”

Specifically, during a conversation on Monday on “The View” about a Tennessee school district banning the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel “Maus,” which has the Holocaust as its subject matter, Goldberg said that the Holocaust is “not about race,” but is instead about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

Goldberg fully walked back her comment Tuesday, saying she never intended to hurt anyone.

“I understand why now,” Goldberg said, “and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful, and it helped me understand some different things.”

Richman said that the ADL has fully accepted Goldberg’s apology, and he noted that she has been supportive of Jewish causes, vocally and otherwise, in the past. He also elaborated on why she was wrong.

“The Germans considered themselves to be the master race, and those who were non-Aryans were inferior,” Richman said, “and they looked to all kinds of biological markers to indicate this.”

By using “Nuremberg laws,” he said, the Nazis justified slaughtering millions of Jews, who were seen as an inferior race. Scientisits in Germany developed ways to identify Jewish bloodlines, no matter how minor, for the purpose of mistreatment and extermination.

“And that’s racism,” Richman said, “pure and simple.”