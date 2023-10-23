NEW YORK (PIX11) — A JetBlue plane tipped backward due to a weight imbalance after landing at John F. Kennedy Airport Sunday, officials said.

The plane had arrived from Barbados and was at the gate to deplane when the aircraft tilted back due to weight imbalance, causing the plane’s nose to lift up, according to a statement from JetBlue.

Video shows the nose and wheels high off the ground after the boarding ramp had been set up to let passengers off the plane.

There were no injuries.

The plane was taken out of service for inspection, the company said.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.