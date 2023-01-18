An aircraft flies past the control tower as it prepares to land at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport, May 25, 2015. (TREVOR COLLENS/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A JetBlue plane bumped into a parked aircraft while backing out of a gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Wednesday, officials said.

JetBlue Flight 1603 struck the tail of a parked JetBlue aircraft around 7 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A JetBlue spokesperson said the parked aircraft was unoccupied. No injuries were reported.

JetBlue Flight 1603, which was scheduled to go to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, returned to the gate after the incident. The flight to Puerto Rico was assigned to another aircraft.

“Safety is JetBlue’s first priority, and both aircraft involved will be taken out of service for inspection and the incident will be investigated,” a JetBlue spokesperson said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, which occurred just days after a plane crash was averted at JFK Airport between a plane that was crossing a runway and another that was preparing for takeoff last Friday.

“(Expletive)! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance!” an air controller said in an audio recording of Air Traffic Control communications when he noticed the other plane, operated by American Airlines, crossing in front. The recording was made by LiveATC, a website that monitors and posts flight communications.

Delta Air Lines’ departing Boeing 737 plane then came to a safe stop on the runway as the other crossed in front around 8:45 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The Delta plane stopped about 1,000 feet away from where the American Airlines plane had crossed from an adjacent taxiway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board also said it was looking into the case.