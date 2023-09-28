JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – A Jersey City movie theater has been forced to shut down due to a rat infestation.

The AMC Newport Centre inside Newport Mall is closed to the public until the owner deals with the problem.

One theater guest posted rat sightings on their Facebook page.

The city’s Health Department cited the theater for the rats along with multiple entry points that led to the infestation.

A second inspection is scheduled for Friday.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.