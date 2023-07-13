BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — There’s lots of buzz surrounding the Brooklyn public library because of its new decor outside. It has Brooklyn’s very own, Jay-Z’s lyrics on the outside of the building.

AIR11 went to get a glimpse of the lyrics which showcase lines from his songs Sweet, Hovi Baby, and Encore.

The library will be closed Thursday night for a special event.

Local news outlet Hell Gate reports that an exhibition will be dedicated to the Brooklyn-born rapper, meaning Jay-Z could be in town.

This has many New Yorkers wondering if Beyonce will also come to tonight’s event since she performed in Philadelphia Wednesday night, which is not too far from New York City.