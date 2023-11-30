NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jay-Z is auctioning off rare memorabilia items, with proceeds from the sales to benefit the Brooklyn Public Library.

Roc Nation, in a partnership with Christie’s, is auctioning a Pinel et Pinel black leather case signed by the rapper, PEOPLE reports. The case includes 13 unique metal library cards with artwork from JAY-Z’s solo studio albums, a bookmark made of metal, and a library card commemorating “The Book of HOV” exhibit.

The case and items will be showcased from Dec. 1-5 at Christie’s Rockefeller Center.

“The Book of HOV” exhibit was created by Roc Nation to celebrate the life and work of Brooklyn native Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. The exhibit will remain open until Dec. 4.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.