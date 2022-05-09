NEW YORK (PIX11)— Since a leaked Supreme Court draft threatened to overturn Roe v. Wade last week, New York has already seen an uptick in people coming from other states to get an abortion, said Attorney General Letitia James Monday.

“It’s important we support girls not only in New York, but across the country,” James said during a press conference in Lower Manhattan.

James has cosponsored a bill to protect and expand access to abortions called the Reproductive Freedom and Equity program. The legislation will create a state program to support abortion providers in the state and will subsidize abortions for out of state patients, James said.

“Every person in this nation should have the freedom to control their own body,” she said.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned this summer, 26 states will likely ban abortions. in 2019, almost 9% of the abortions performed in New York were for out-of-state residents, James said. New York already provides healthcare to patients from other states.

James has been unapologetically outspoken about protecting a woman’s right to choose after the leaked Supreme Court draft. Abortions will still be protected in New York under the state’s 2019 Reproductive Healthcare Act.

James has attended several abortion-rights rallies, including Saturday, where she spoke about bodily autonomy. She said she was surprised to hear from proud Catholics who told her about their abortions.

“Bans only stop safe abortions,” she said. “Overturning Roe v. Wade is a slippery slope to taking away other rights.”