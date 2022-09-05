SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — He was a barrier-breaking, brilliant baseball player but the Jackie Robinson Museum, which just opened to the public, tells how he was great in all facets of his life.

“He is more than 42, the baseball player,” Ivo Philbert, the vice president and communications director of the Jackie Robinson Foundation, told PIX11 News. “He was a leader in the civil rights movement.”

Jonathan Davis from Harlem thought it was really important to show his 20-year old-daughter China just how important Jackie Robinson was before and after he broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball in 1947.

“It’s important to keep this generation clear and familiar with the what courage is needed in order to deal with many challenges,” Davis said.

His daughter liked the interactive components in the museum and the content on Robinson’s wife and children.

There is so much to see in the 20,000 square-foot museum, including many interactive exhibits about Ebbetts Field, the Robinson family and their legacy.

On opening day, the museum attracted tourists from Atlanta.

“I didn’t realize he was court martialed in the Army for refusing to get off the white bus,” Ian Irwin, a history teacher and museum goer, told PIX11 News.

“The courage that it took for him to integrate major league baseball was just amazing and so admirable,” Joanne Irwin, a museum goer, told PIX11 News.

Baseball loving Blake Brown, 8, already had a shirt with Robinson’s number on it because, as he told PIX11 News, “he’s my favorite baseball player.”

“He was going through so many slurs and his wife was his partner,” Dwayne Brown, a museum goer, told PIX11 News. “It was us, not I.”

“This period took place 10 years before the civil rights movement,” Raiquel Brown, a museum goer, told PIX11 News. “It gave so much momentum to Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.”

The museum is open Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for children. The museum hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All proceeds go to the Jackie Robinson Foundation, which gives college scholarships to young people of color.