BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men are in the hospital fighting for their lives after a shooting on Arthur Avenue in the Bronx Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 9 a.m. in broad daylight, sending shockwaves through the Belmont neighborhood.

“It’s scary,” said Kim Hill who heard the gunshots rang out. “All I kept thinking of was my daughter at the time. That’s it, and I just ran to her. I had to make sure everything was fine with her.”

Investigators tell PIX11 News a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, although they did not give the status of their condition.

“I arrived here just a little after 9:00, parked my car in the parking, went over to get something over by Teitel brothers, and by the time I was at Teitel brothers you heard the gunshots in the street.”

The window of a black SUV at the scene, near East 187th Street, was riddled with bullets. Shocking surveillance video showed the moments it all unfolded in a municipal parking lot. A man wearing black appeared to run up to the SUV and start shooting.

The man driving, wearing a white T-shirt, stumbled out of the car. In another video the driver was seen leaving the parking lot, returning with more people, and getting back inside the black SUV. Moments later he parked the car and exited again.

The violence erupted in the middle of what witnesses said was a quiet day with many people gearing up for the holidays.

“I’ve never seen real bullet holes before but coming up here each holiday, it is pretty unexpected to see that a shoot-out occurred here,” said Terry Degiorgio who was visiting from Long Island. “It makes you a little bit nervous.”

Police are still looking for the suspected shooter and no arrests have been made.