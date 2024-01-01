CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — What a way to celebrate the new year, by plunging in chilly waters!

For 121 years, some brave, perhaps crazy, New Yorkers have been plunging into the icy Atlantic in Coney Island to usher in the new year.

This year, one of the PIX11 family took the plunge.

Sports anchor, Nelson “Figgy” Figueroa, who grew up in Coney Island, took up the challenge with his wife of almost 25 years.

“When I turned 30, I was going to do it with a bunch of friends from Coney Island, but I chickened out and then when I turned 40. I overslept,” Figueroa a former major league ball player, who played with the Mets said. “Then I thought, now is the time. I am almost 50. I am not going to do it when I am 60,” he added.

His wife of almost 25 years, was right by his side.

“He challenged me, and I was not going to back down from a challenge,” Alisa Figueroa, Figgy’s wife, stated.

Figgy raised the most money for local charities among the 6,000 participants, raising more than $5,000.

His dutiful mom held the towels and blankets.

“He’s 50 years old and I’m still holding his Blankie,” Irsa Figueroa, Figgy’s mom, told PIX11 News.

There were so many other fantastic stories of people about to take the plunge in the chilly water, the temperature was 45°.

Members of the Coney Island Sideshow were amongst some of the groups ready to take the plunge.

“You can’t really prepare for this,” Maggie McMuffin, Coney Island sideshow artist, told PIX11 News. “You just look at the oceans and decide you are better than it and run,” Maggie added.

Tonia and Warren Brown of Baldwin Long Island were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with an icy quick dip.

“I think I’m going to do it every year from now,” Tonia Brown, wearing a polar bear cap, told PIX11 News. “I do not have a reason. It is just fun, “she added.

Her husband dutifully agreed to do it. “that’s because she makes me go.” Brown told PIX11 News.

And now the big moment for Figgy and family.

“I never have second thoughts,” Figgy said. “I put my mind to it 150 % but that water’s cold,” he added with a laugh.

And then Figgy and his wife dove in. Then Figgy’s uncle, retired member of the NYPD Carlos Garcia who had done the plunge before and challenged him to go back in a second time, turning Figgy into a double dipper.

“I knew what to expect the second time around but now I can say I did it twice,” Figueroa told PIX11 News.

