PATERSON, N.J. – It was a historic moment that captivated hundreds in Paterson, N.J. as Alejandro Alicea became the city’s first Hispanic Fire Chief.

“It’s just an honor for me and I am humbled by the appointment,” said Alicea.

As Puerto Rican flags waved in the halls of the Paterson Fire Headquarters, the longtime firefighter stood tall and stoic as he accepted his newest challenge.

“Our culture has come a long way, our people have come a long way,” said Alicea. “But we have Puerto Ricans and Hispanics in general in every facet of every agency throughout this city. I’m just in a long line of Puerto Ricans and Hispanics to fulfill another position with honor.”

Born and raised in Paterson, N.J. Chief Alicea is a veteran of the National Guard and became a firefighter shortly before 9/11. Two decades of rising through the ranks of the Paterson Fire Department led to this moment.

Together with Mayor Andre Sayegh, the chief will be quick in getting after some changes. “We’re going to finalize a communications center that we’ve been working on for years, we’re going to put all dispatch under one roof,” said Sayegh. “We actually will be upgrading other firehouses, as well.”

Alicea, the kid from Paterson who never forgot where he came from, hopes to inspire the next generation of firefighters.

“To be it’s an honor to have other children look up to us and realize that they too -I know it’s cliche- but they, too, can achieve great things,” said Alicea.