NEW YORK (PIX11) — The hunt continued Monday for a gunman who’s targeting the homeless populations in New York and Washington D.C.

Police believe the same man is responsible for at least five shootings — including two that resulted in deaths. Two of those shootings took place in Lower Manhattan, police said. Officials do not yet know where the shooter is from or how he traveled between cities.

The shootings in New York happened Saturday and the NYPD held a press conference on them at night. An officer in D.C. spotted the news on social media and thought the cases might be connected, officials said. By Sunday morning, police in D.C. had contacted the NYPD.

“The case is a clear and horrific intentional act of taking the life of someone, it appears, because he was homeless,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference late Sunday. “Two individuals were shot while sleeping on the streets, not committing a crime but sleeping on the streets.”

With the gunman still on the loose, police are now trying to get New York City’s homeless population out of the streets and into shelters before the killer strikes again. Mayor Adams said anyone who needs a place to sleep will get shelter.

In Washington, city outreach workers were passing out flyers among the homeless population, urging people to “be vigilant” and featuring multiple pictures of the suspect.

“Our shelters have space and are ready to welcome residents needing a place to stay,” the flyers stated.

Shawn Kenyon, who is homeless, said he’s living in fear.

“It’s awful,” he told PIX11 News. “I know someone is trying to put a knife in the back of my head.”

For weeks, the city has been trying to move New Yorkers like Kenyon into shelters. However, he said he doesn’t believe those options are safe.

“There is homeless outreach,” he said, “but it’s about getting us in shelters … a lot of us don’t feel comfortable in shelters right now.”

Officials said $70,000 in rewards are being offered for information leading to an arrest. New York City and DC are putting up $25,000 each. The ATF is offering $20,000.

It appears one gun was used in all five shootings. Officials urged the gunman to turn himself in. They also asked anyone with information to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).