MAHWAH, N.J. – It’s time to turn the lights out at the Sheraton Crossroads.

Reservations Manager Laura Quigley was there to help host its grand opening gala in 1988, 36 years later, she’s still there on its final day.

“There have been a lot of tears there’s probably going to be more tomorrow,” said Quigley. “It’s all going to be missed. It kept you busy. It was very busy.”

The 22-story hotel was so much more than an iconic building in the Northern Bergen County skyline. For the many who stayed here and worked here, it was their second home.

“I’m talking to you right now and I feel like I want to cry,” said Mirna Sibrian, who spent two decades as the hotel’s head of housekeeping. “My heart is beating hard is just beating hard. My stomach, I feel butterflies.”

When the hotel was built, Jim Wysocki was a Mahwah police officer. Now as mayor, he’s sad to know it will soon be demolished for a pair of massive warehouses.

“It’s been a fixture in our township for many years,” said Wysocki. “Part of our family. They always treated the township very well.”

The large property off of I-287 makes it a good location for the warehouses, which Wysocki says will bring more jobs and revenue.

“It’s got its good and bad,” said Wyoscki. “We hate to see the Sheraton go, but then we look forward to what the future brings.”

Even as the last guest checks out, there’s no replacing a landmark like this.

“It’s an icon that’s going to be sorely missed,” said Wysocki.