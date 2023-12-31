NEW YORK (PIX11) — People from around the world waited all day to get a prime spot for the Times Square ball drop.

“We’ve been up since 6 am lined up for all of these festivities and we are so excited,” said Rose Matsumoto from Dallas.

“It’s amazing,” said Arlene Valencia of Florida. “It’s my first winter season here, my first time here seeing the ball drop. I feel so excited. I feel so blessed.”

“It’s absolutely incredible,” said Russ Abrams, who drove from Ohio. “We’re just here to have a good time.”