BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A big bust happened in the Bronx on Thursday, as FDNY and NYPD tag teamed a shooting arrest.

Fire marshals were investigating an arson when they witnessed a man being shot. That is when they took matters into their own hands.

Three marshals watched as two men started shooting at Archer Street and Leland Avenue, Thursday night. One of the bullets hit a man in the back. But little did the suspects know, law enforcement witnessed it all unfold.

The marshals called over the radio for police backup and ordered the suspects to surrender.

“He drew his weapon right away, “UFA representative Joseph Connolly, said. “He took cover, ordered them to the ground and searched him, and recovered a firearm.”

Neighbors watched it all go down.

“I see the firefighters going, running this way,” said neighbor Will Michael.

Connolly was on the scene, Thursday night too.

The Uniformed Firefighters’ Association represents the firefighters who made the extraordinary arrests.

“It’s above and beyond. Part of the job, but a heroic brave action they took,” Connolly said.

The marshals recovered a loaded Glock with a high-powered magazine on one suspect.

Jaquan Morant and Sebastion Santos were each charged with the attempted murder of a 27-year-old.

“He might be paralyzed, but that’s up to God. But right now, he cannot feel his legs,” said Rodney Brown, who is a friend of the victim.

It is for these rare instances, that fire marshals are trained in policing. They carry a gun, badge, and handcuffs.

“They fell back on their training and took the initiative needed,” Connolly said.

Earlier this month, an FDNY fire investigator in Brooklyn was shot at but unhurt, after diving for cover.

“This is another instance of FDNY EMS personnel dealing with a terrifying situation simply while trying to conduct their job and help their fellow New Yorkers,” Oren Barzilay, president of FDNY EMS Local 2507 said. “Fire inspectors should not have to be subject to live gunfire and conversations are being had about providing them with ballistic vests while on duty.”