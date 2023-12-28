NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Mayor’s Office says the city will not be afraid to impound buses carrying migrants if companies knowingly fail to follow new regulations.

There has been a noticeable increase in uncoordinated buses coming in the middle of the night packed with children, many sent by the State of Texas.

Late Wednesday night another round of charter buses packed with migrant families pulled into the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Aside from contributing to a budget deficit City Hall said caring for migrants is creating a great strain on city resources right now. Not to mention dropping families off in Midtown in the middle of the night is just inhumane.

“Folks getting off the bus are in shorts and have flip-flops,” said the Mayor’s Chief of Staff Camille Joseph Varlack. “This is all just absolutely unconscionable, and cannot continue.”

She explained that beginning in the early hours of Friday morning charter bus companies must email specific information about how many people they are bringing 32 hours before they arrive.

They also may only drop migrants on weekday mornings along 41st Street at the Port Authority.

“It is not acceptable for buses to be arriving all hours of the day, but mostly middle of the night,” Lisa Zornberg, City Hall Chief Counsel. “Lots of families, lots of children, people who may have needs on them, with no advance notice of who is on the bus.”

PIX11 News pressed the Mayor’s team about how aggressively this policy would be policed. His officials said the NYPD would enforce the law, which may include “the confiscation of evidence.”