BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – There is no shortage of places to go or websites to visit to buy presents.

When it comes to handmade and even one-of-a-kind merchandise, local retailers sometimes fall short.

“This is more like small vendors and I highly support that,” said shopper Fernando Valdez.

That’s why he and thousands of other shoppers signed up to visit the Wallabout Winter Wonderland. One of NYC’s largest pop-up holiday markets is held in all places at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Organizers say they started the market six years ago to help businesses that produce their products at the city-owned shipyard and give residents a rare opportunity to visit.

“Going to when the navy was here this place was always about economic opportunity for the neighborhood and so we just want to continue that in everything we do,” said Lindsay Greene, President and CEO of the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The market teamed up with Lay Out, a Brooklyn-based community platform that showcases more than 500 black-owned brands. Dozens of them set up shop at this seasonal event.

“They are here able to make money within the community, which they are then able to spend locally and put it back in the community, “said Emily Anadu, CEO and Founder of The Layout.

For makeup artist turned soap and skincare vendor, Tameika Lewis, this is a win-win opportunity

“It gives small businesses visibility. It gives us a foot in the game,” said Tameika Lewis, BklynBarSoap.

The other entrepreneurs agree.

“Definitely my dolls are my most popular, especially this one. All of them have names and personalities,” said Maro Haile, of Deseta Design.

“It feels great that I caught people’s attention for pictures. I sold 3 pictures,” said Joy Charles, a 14-year-old photographer.

The market also featured activities for kids, places to unwind, and borough-based foods.

“With everything going on it’s just nice to come together, have a spot that is not in the mall and people are happy selling the stuff they made,” said shopper April Kimm.

The Wallabout Wonderland is back for its second day on Dec. 3.