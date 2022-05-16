NEW YORK (PIX11) — Are you accidentally reaching to snack on a Cannaburst instead of Starburst candy? The Food and Drug Administration warned consumers that it’s important to check before biting in — especially if the treats are going to children.

“Some edible products are designed to mimic the appearance of well-known branded foods by using similar brand names, logos or pictures on their packaging,” the FDA wrote. “These copycats are easily mistaken for popular, well-recognized foods that appeal to children.”

Examples of cannabis edibles that could be mistaken for name-brand candy. (Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Accidentally eating the products could lead to “serious adverse events,” especially in children, the agency warned. From January 2021 through April 2022, the FDA received over 100 reports related to children and adults who consumed edible products containing THC.

Side effects included hallucinations, increased heart rate and vomiting, according to the FDA. Seven of the reports specifically mentioned products made to look like popular foods, including Nerds and Skittles.

As the sale of cannabis and cannabis products becomes increasingly common, the FDA said it’s working to address concerns and monitor for medical incidents.