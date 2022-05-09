NEW YORK (PIX11) — Is remote work going away? According to a survey of 160 major employers in New York City, it’s not likely.

Nearly 80% of city employers told The Partnership for New York City that they intended on using a hybrid work model for employees. Only 38% of Manhattan office workers are back in the office on the average weekday, with 28% still fully remote.

Only 8% of employees are in the office five days a week, the survey found. Still, the amount of fully remote workers dropped since October 2021 — from 54% to 28% as of April 2022.

A significant amount of employers — 91% — are encouraging employees to return to the office despite hybrid flexibility, the report found. Of those, 64% are using incentives, including social activities and transportation subsidies, to sweeten the deal.

Most employers surveyed said they expect New York City-based workers to increase or stay. Just 8% said they expect to decrease in-city workers. Their main reasons: high costs, taxes and concerns over public safety.

Thirty-one percent of employers indicated that “reducing the presence of homeless and mentally ill individuals on streets and subways” as the most effective way to encourage employees to return in-person. Nearly 64% of employers referenced public safety as one of their concerns, but not all of them ranked it number one.