Is Manhattan’s new DA ‘soft’ on crime? Preliminary arrest data says otherwise

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just days after he became Manhattan district attorney — and days after he announced controversial policy changes — there were calls for Alvin Bragg to be removed from office. Headline after headline accused Bragg of being soft on crime, with some going as far as to call him “pro-crime.”

But preliminary data shows a different story — during Bragg’s first weeks in office, the number of defendants in Manhattan who were sent to jail remained steady.

Keli Young, the civil rights campaign coordinator for Vocal New York, said there were no pretenses that Bragg was “progressive,” but he seemed committed to demarcation — “that is not what we’re seeing,” she added.

Information from the Vera Institute of Justice shows, from Jan. 1 through the first week of February, an average of 73 defendants from Manhattan cases were sent to jail. That’s an increase from the last three months under previous District Attorney Cy Vance, who sent 66 defendants to jail during the end of his term.

“I don’t feel we’ve seen the kind of genuine change we were promised,” public defender Sergio De La Pava said.

He worries his clients are being sent to Rikers Island before trial, even as a state of crisis continues at the jail. He said defendants aren’t getting medical attention or food — some are even put into fight clubs.

The Manhattan DA’s Officer sent a statement to PIX11 News, pointing out that “impactful, thoughtful reform takes more than six weeks.”

“We look forward to sharing statistically significant data that accurately reflects the office’s record. Drawing conclusions solely based off of weekly jail admission numbers when crime and prosecutions are also up in Manhattan is not analytically sound,” the statement reads.