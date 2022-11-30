Piles of snow line the waterfront overlooking the New York City skyline in Weehawken, N.J., Friday, Feb. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s hard to predict how much snow New York City will get this season, experts predict a typical Big Apple winter.

On average, the city gets about 25 inches but could see 22 to 27 inches from 2022 to 2023, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The temperatures, however, could be a bit warmer than usual on the East Coast this winter, the service said.

Snow lovers were a bit disappointed last winter when the city only got 18 inches of snow, and half of those fell in January when a nor’easter pummelled the East Coast from Virginia to Maine.

In the winter of 2020-2021, more than 38 inches of snow fell in Central Park, with 26 inches accumulating in February 2021, according to the National Weather Service. From 2019- 2020, the city only got five inches.

A whopping 75. 6 inches of snow blanketed New York City in the winter of 1995-1996, according to NWS data.