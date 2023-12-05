NEW YORK (PIX11) — The winter season is upon us, and many New Yorkers are wondering if snow is in the cards this year.

New York may have warmer-than-average temperatures this winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There is a 40% to 50% chance that most of New York will see above-normal temperatures in December, January, and February, the agency forecasts.

The agency also predicts higher-than-average precipitation across the East Coast and northeastern states and drier-than-average amounts for the northern Rockies and Great Lakes. As of early December, it’s unclear if the precipitation will be mostly rainfall or snowfall.

In the winter of 2021-2022, about 18 inches of snow fell in Central Park, with 15 inches accumulating in January 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Last winter, from 2022-2023, New York City only got 2.3 inches of snow.

