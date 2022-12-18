NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state.

According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license plate on the front and the rear. There’s also a fine of up to $100 if you use a license plate holder or cover that covers up any of the lettering on the license plate.

More than 12,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to try and change the requirement for both front and back plates. There’s also a bill proposed in the state legislature to ditch the front plate.

AutoList recently compiled a list of states not requiring front license plates. The front license plate is not required in 20 states, according to that list. Even when traveling out of state, vehicles registered in those states only need a rear license plate.

Those looking for more information on license plate information can visit the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission website.