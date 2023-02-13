NEW YORK (PIX11) – The IRS says people who received state stimulus checks or tax rebates in 2022 do not need to pay taxes on those payments when they file their taxes this year.

The agency issued the clarification after first telling folks to delay filing their taxes. The IRS has decided it won’t challenge the taxability of payments related to “general welfare and disaster relief.” So folks will not have to pay federal taxes for those types of payments.

The decision comes almost three weeks after the tax-filing season began. Millions of Americans have already filed their federal returns.